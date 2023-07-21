JIS News
home » JIS News » Culture

PHOTOS: Teach the Youth Culture Day Activities

Culture
July 21, 2023
Special Projects Officer, Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan (left), makes a presentation of JIS publications to the Highlight View Centre Manager, TeJaye Stevens, on Wednesday, July 19. Occasion was the Teach the Youth Programme Culture Day activities at the Mcleod Basic School in Highlight View, St. Andrew. The Teach the Youth Programme is an outreach initiative of the University of Technology (UTech) Students Union, which benefits the communities of Highlight View, Sandy Park, Tavern, Kintyre, August Town and Hermitage. JIS is a sponsor of the programme.
Skip to content