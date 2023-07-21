Jamaica Festival Song Album Available on Streaming Platforms

The 2023 Jamaica Festival Song album, featuring this year’s 11 finalists, is now live on the major streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, and many others.

This was disclosed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, during a statement to the House of Representatives on July 19.

“This year, we have again targeted 30 streaming platforms. It is the fourth consecutive year that finalists in the Jamaica Festival Song Competition have been released on global streaming platforms. This continues to be a major accomplishment, as we seek to revitalise the competition and provide the biggest platform possible, not only for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) but for the finalists and our music,” Ms. Grange said.

She is encouraging Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora, as well as lovers of Jamaican music everywhere, to support the artistes and songwriters by streaming and downloading the songs.

The Minister is further urging people to vote for their favourites via text messaging or the Reggae Jamaica App. The public vote will help to select the Festival Song winner for 2023.

“Again, we thank the national broadcasters for helping us to highlight the finalists by playing the songs. The finalists are also being featured on the social media pages of the Ministry as well as on the JCDC’s social media pages and my pages as well,” Ms. Grange said.

The Jamaica Festival finalists were introduced to the nation during a live two and half hour show on TVJ, PBCJ and social media on July 6.

They also participated in a promotional show in Montego Bay last Wednesday (July 12), and scheduled to perform at the Bank of Jamaica Lunch Hour Concert, on July 28, before the winner is announced in a live event on national TV and social media on Saturday, July 29.

The announcement show will take place at the Festival Village at the National Arena.

As it relates to the Jamaica Gospel Star, Minister Grange said that there has been strong interest in the competition.

“We’ve created a made-for-TV show, which airs every Sunday on CVM and PBCJ until the winner is decided on Sunday, July 23,” she indicated.

Turning to other activities for Festival 2023, Ms. Grange said the Ministry will give its usual support to the Governor-General’s Independence Reception at King’s House on Thursday, July 27.

The nation is also invited to worship on Sunday, July 30 at the Independence Church Service at the Waltham Park New Testament Church of God starting at 10:00 am.

Emancipation Jubilee will take place at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann on Monday, July 31 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

“This event is free of cost to the public and we look forward to celebrating the freedom of our African ancestors at this very important event,” Ms. Grange said.

The Festival Village at the National Arena will be the centre of activities for festival.

On Emancipation Day, the ‘Augus Mawning’ market will be held at the venue starting at 6:00 a.m., to be followed by the crowning of the National Festival Queen at 6:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 2, the Jamaica Praise and Gospel Star Final Show will be held at the Village starting at 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, August 3, will be the staging of the popular ‘Mello-go-roun’ featuring the best talents from this year’s JCDC festival of the arts programme.

Friday, August 4, will be Reel and Come Again (Film Night in the Village); Old Skool Party – the School Uniform Edition, will take place on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, will be the staging of the Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Independence Street Dances will also be hosted in parish capitals.