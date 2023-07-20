$29M Identified to Continue Fisheries Sector Production Improvement Programme

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has identified $29 million to continue the Fisheries Sector Production Improvement Programme, which commenced in 2020.

The engagement will continue to facilitate the provision of grants and vouchers and will be expanded to provide safety gear for fisherfolk.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the announcement in a statement to the House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 19).

“The reality is, even though our fishers have begun to rebound from COVID-19, we recognise that they still need some support if we are going to have a thriving fisheries sector,” he said.

To this end, approximately 400 fishing vessel operators are set to benefit from Outboard Motor Fuel Grants valued at $10,000 each. The total allocation for this activity is $4 million.

The Minister noted that fuel continues to be one of the major challenges in terms of cost for the fisheries sector.

“This grant will be for fishers who have maintained their fisheries licence over the last two years. One of the challenges that we have is people get licenced and they do not renew their licence. We are trying to incentivise the renewal of that licence by ensuring that the ones who do well, we give them some grant towards fuel,” he indicated.

Mr. Green also informed that in a bid to encourage more youth and women to participate in the underutilised and emerging fisheries, small grants of up to $120,000 will be made available to qualified fishers.

“We will be making small grants of $120,000 available to 50 youth, including young women who are operating in the fisheries industry. The candidates will be selected across local community organisations with the input of Members of Parliament who have fisheries areas in their constituency,” Mr. Green said, adding that the total allocation for this activity is $6 million.

Additionally, safety, communication and navigation equipment will be provided as an incentive to fishers qualifying for these inputs, who explore opportunities in the blue economy, especially in offshore fisheries areas such as the Pedro and Morant Banks.

“We are going to make a grant available to provide life jackets, Marine VHF radios and GPS devices for approximately 500 licensed fishers at a value of $7 million,” Mr. Green said.

Meanwhile, up to 600 fishers who have been identified as most in need of external assistance for their livelihoods will be provided with fishing gear valued at $20,000 each.

“Again, we will utilise the community associations, [the] National Fisheries Authority’s Extension Officers and, of course, Members of Parliament to select these 600 fishers who will benefit from these grants of $20,000 each.

We have allocated $12 million for this programme,” Mr. Green said.