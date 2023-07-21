JIS News
PHOTOS: Ministry of National Security’s Robotics and Animation Workshop

National Security
July 21, 2023
Minister of State, Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right), looks on as Programme Director, Electrical Engineering Department, University of Technology (UTech), Carolyn Ferguson Arnold (left), demonstrates the features of a robot at the Robotics and Animation Workshop held under the Ministry of National Security’s Music, Sports and Technology initiative. The event was held at UTech in St. Andrew on July 20. At centre is Director, Community Service and Development, UTech, Paulton Gordon.
