PHOTOS: GG Visits Cadets

Governor General
July 21, 2023
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, addresses cadets at a training site in Chapelton, Clarendon, on Thursday (July 20). Approximately 800 young people from 14 regional countries are participating in the Caribbean Cadet Camp from July 15 to 29.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, observes cadets in firearms training at Clarendon College on Thursday (July 20). Approximately 800 young people from 14 regional countries are participating in the Caribbean Cadet Camp from July 15 to 29.
