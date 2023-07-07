JIS News
PHOTOS: Birthright Interns Call on G-G

Governor General
July 7, 2023
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), engages with participants in the 2023 GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme (from left) Ras.I Martin; Samaya Miller and Bianca Byfield when they visited King’s House on July 6. The programme allows young people in the diaspora to participate in an internship at GraceKennedy and to be immersed in the Jamaican culture.
