37 Outstanding Jamaicans Receive G-G Achievement Awards

Thirty-seven outstanding Jamaicans have been bestowed with the Governor-General’s Achievement Awards (GGAA) for excelling in academics and leadership, while actively leading change in their communities.

Speaking at the 2023 National Presentation Ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (June 29), Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said the “remarkable group of achievers” went above and beyond their educational pursuits to uplift their communities with inspiring projects.

“As we reflect on the past year, we recognise that it has been a challenging one for all of us, but in the face of adversity, we have witnessed extraordinary resilience and unwavering determination from each of our award recipients,” he noted.

The Governor-General said he stands in awe of the youth awardees, who have pursued knowledge with unrelenting fervour.

He said that their thirst for knowledge has not only expanded their own horizons but has inspired others to pursue their dreams with the same vigour.

“You have become beacons of hope, illuminating the path for future generations to follow,” he noted.

The Governor-General urged the 2023 awardees to keep pushing boundaries and never lose sight of the transformative power that they possess.

“Your experience serves as a reminder that each one of us has the potential to make a difference in the lives of others. We applaud your accomplishments and also invite you to continue on this path,” he said.

The ceremony was held under the theme ‘Achieving more together in pursuit of excellence’.

The awardees were chosen from more than 700 nominations, which were reviewed by parish selection committees.

The GGAA was established in 1991 to recognise and celebrate exceptional Jamaicans who are leading change within their communities and are excelling in areas of leadership and academics despite the challenges they face.

To date, a total of 944 Jamaicans have received the prestigious award.