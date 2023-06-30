live stream Sitting of the Senate at 11:00am
PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Meets with French Met Service Manager

Economic Growth & Job Creation
June 30, 2023
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), shares in conversation with Météo-France Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jean-Marc Terrisse, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on June 28. Météo-France is the French national meteorological service. It maintains operations in its Caribbean Overseas Departments of Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana.
