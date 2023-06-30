PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Meets with French Met Service Manager

JIS News
home » JIS News » Economic Growth & Job Creation
Photo of the day
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third left), cuts the ribbon symbolising the official handover of a two-bedroom house to Georgette Moving (second right) at Bamboo Ridge, Bartons, St. Catherine South Western, recently. The house was built at a cost of $5 million under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). Sharing the moment (from left) are Chairman, Oversight Committee, NSHP, Judith Robb Walters; Ms. Moving’s daughter, Janelle Evans; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and St. Catherine South Western Member of Parliament, Hon. Everald Warmington and Councillor, Old Harbour North, Keith Knight.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Economic Growth & Job Creation
Governor General
June 30, 2023
Diaspora
June 29, 2023
Youth
JIS radio
June 30, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Jayda Francis
June 30, 2023
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
June 29, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts