PM Announces Community Infrastructure Upgrade

Communities across Jamaica are set to benefit from $252 million in infrastructure upgrade under the first phase of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation’s new urban renewal and development programme.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in announcing the provision during the sitting of the House of Representatives on June 27, said the Government recognises the impact of urban decay on the socioeconomic fabric of the society and the associated ills that threaten sustainable development in many communities.

As such, he shared that the Ministry will be working with Members of Parliament to fulfil its mandate to sustainably transform communities and towns.

Each constituency will be allocated $4 million to implement specific projects under phase one of the programme.

The Prime Minister advised that projects to be undertaken must focus on infrastructure, which includes zinc fence removal and replacement with approved materials, paving of sidewalks and pathways, upgrading of parks and creation of pocket parks or mini parks, as well as installation and replacement of street signs.

“The transformation of the physical and built environment in communities plays a key role in social and economic transformation. It improves quality of life, fosters inclusivity and social equity, encourages community engagement, supports economic development [and] promotes sustainable practices,” he said.

Mr. Holness noted that by creating environments that are accessible, functional and aesthetically pleasing, communities can enhance social well-being, equity and resilience.

“In this first phase, all constituencies will benefit because all constituencies have some element of urban areas in them. In the next phase, we will be seeking to focus – which is the mandate of this department in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation – exclusively on constituencies that have urban areas,” he explained.

Members of Parliament are to submit project proposals that detail the location, rationale for selection, estimated duration and impact of the project to the Ministry by July 14.

The Ministry’s Urban Renewal And Development Branch will provide technical assistance, including evaluation of project proposals and site assessment.

“All projects must be completed within budget and only commence after assessment is conducted and approvals granted,” Mr. Holness noted.

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to the implementation of the project and the positive impact it will have on lives in urban communities.