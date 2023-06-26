Renovations Totaling Over $175M Being Programmed for Musgrave and Buff Bay Markets

Extensive renovations are being programmed for the Musgrave market in Port Antonio and Buff Bay market in Portland.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who toured the facilities recently, told journalists that, “the Government will be finding in excess of $175 million to undertake repair [works].”

Regarding the Buff Bay market, Mr. McKenzie noted that the facility has been in a state of disrepair for an extended period.

“We did some work a couple years ago to repair the sanitary facility, and now we are back because we are going to be spending a significant amount of money to undertake extensive renovation of the Buff Bay market,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie informed that the estimates are already in possession, adding that Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister and Portland Western Member of Parliament, Hon. Daryl Vaz, has indicated his willingness to provide financing assistance from his Constituency Development Fund.

Minister McKenzie urged the vendors to make use of the facility when completed, and refrain from vending illegally.

“We can’t spend the amount of money that we are going to spend and then it’s only a few people inside the market and all the vendors are out on the road. I want the Municipal Corporation, through the Councillor, the Mayor and the Chief Executive Officer, to start to engage the vendors about what is going to happen and that it is going to be important for the vendors to use the facility once the work is completed,” he emphasised.

Mr. McKenzie further told the vendors that if they breach the protocols and penalties are imposed by the local authorities, the argument of being poor and ‘trying to eat a food’ will not be tolerated, as “[being] poor is not an excuse to break the law.”

“I am making a strong request for the vendors, when the work is finished on the market, to occupy the market. We are not only going to be building back the market, but we are going to also put in provisions for haberdashery vending; the butchers will remain [and vendors who sell] ground provisions,” he indicated.

Minister McKenzie pointed out that once all the paperwork is concluded, it is expected that the renovations will commence in short order.