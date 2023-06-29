Global Diaspora Councils Formally Launched

The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC), which will work to deepen collaboration between Jamaica and its diaspora, were officially launched on Thursday (June 29).

Already in the second of two three-year terms, the Councils are mandated to assist the Government in implementing the National Diaspora Policy, which aims to strengthen and mainstream engagement with overseas nationals to drive the national development agenda.

The 30-member GJDC includes diasporans from Africa, Asia and the Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. It is chaired by State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

The GJDYC is comprised of seven young people between the ages of 18 and 35, who are tasked with helping to enhance youth participation in diaspora activities, thereby ensuring the sustainability of the GJDC.

Minister Terrelonge, in his address at the launch ceremony held at the Ministry in Kingston, said the Councils are “enabled to engage ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) our overseas Missions and other stakeholders as necessary” to fulfil its mandate.

He said MDAs have been asked to nominate focal points to be aligned to the sector leaders, which were selected based on the priorities identified by the Government.

These include education, citizen security, arts, sport and culture, the faith-based community, health and wellness, commerce, development issues, agriculture, and the environment.

For her part, member of the GJDY Council, Asha Richards, said the council will “build on the legacy of the previous term with a focus on partnerships”.

“Diaspora engagement must be a whole-of-government approach and must include the private sector as well. Ultimately, it is a mutually beneficial endeavour,” she said.

Citing the recent announcement of a partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Columbia University in New York, for implementation of the Farm the Future (FTF) programme, Miss Richards said the GJDYC “can work to ensure that students of Jamaican heritage are made aware of and are represented in such programmes”.

The FTF programme aims to empower Caribbean youth in vulnerable communities with urban agriculture skills, promote sustainable farming practices and increase the growth of the sector.