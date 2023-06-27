JIS News
Governor-General Receives Letters of Credence from Colombia’s Ambassador-Designate

Governor General
June 26, 2023
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, observes as Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Colombia, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson, signs the guest book during the diplomat’s courtesy call at King’s House on June 22.
