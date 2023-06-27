JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: Digicel Foundation And Education Ministry Sign Smart Room MOU

Education
June 26, 2023
Regional Director, Region 7, Ministry of Education and Youth, Barrington Richardson (left) and Senior Operations Manager, Digicel Foundation, Jodi-Ann McFarlane, sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), for the establishment of a Smart Room at the Mineral Heights Primary School in Clarendon, during a ceremony held at the school today (June 26). The signing ceremony demonstrated the commitment of the Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Youth to provide an advanced learning environment that promotes digital skills and prepares students for the challenges of the future. The Smart Room, which forms part of Digicel Foundation’s STEAM initiative, is aimed at helping to bridge the digital divide. The room will be equipped with 12 laptops and 12 tablets with headset connections, a smart screen, and a commercial printer.
Skip to content