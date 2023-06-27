Primary Schools In Hanover Celebrating Outstanding PEP Exam Results

Primary schools in Hanover are celebrating the remarkable achievements of their students who have attained outstanding results in the 2023 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

With a focus on comprehensive assessments and the development of essential skills, this year’s results reflect the youngsters’ hard work as well as the commitment of their teachers in fostering educational growth.

Principal of Cacoon Primary and Infant School, Antoinette Levy-Riley, said the exceptional accomplishments in the PEP results underscores the bright future ahead for Hanover’s young learners.

She pointed out that some 20 grade-six students from the school sat the exams, half of whom got placed at their school of first choice.

“Very good results this year. We got [placements at] Rhodes Hall High School, Mount Alvernia High School, Manning’s School, Rusea’s High School, Grange Hill High School, Green Island High School and Spot Valley High School,” Mrs. Levy-Riley informed.

“[In fact], for the first time in five years, we have had at least four traditional high schools on our results [and] three students for Rusea’s High School. That has not been at Cacoon Primary for many years. So that felt very good,” she added.

Mrs. Levy-Riley noted that there were staffing challenges during the school year as well as reading issues with some students.

She pointed out, however, that the teachers went “beyond the call of duty” through special reading interventions, among other initiatives, to prepare the students.

“We are proud of our [results] and we are going to continue to do what we do best [which is] to educate our students to their fullest potential,” Mrs. Levy-Riley declared.

“Also, thanks to the staff of Cacoon Primary and all the other stakeholders who have supported us throughout the school year and have assisted us to prepare our students so that they were able to shine,” she added.

Over at Lucea Primary School, Principal, Yasmin Anderson-Jackson, indicated that more than 80 per cent of the 104 students who sat PEP got into the school of their first choice.

She noted that these included traditional and non-traditional institutions, among them Rusea’s High School, Mount Alvernia High School, Herbert Morrison Technical High School, St. Elizabeth Technical High School, Cornwall College, Titchfield High School, Green Island High School, Rhodes Hall High School and Frome Technical High School.

“One of our girls did well. She was in the hospital for about two months, and she has been placed at Mount Alvernia High. She actually sat the exam in the hospital. We highlighted her in devotion this morning, not just for her performance in PEP, but she is just an exemplary student,” Mrs. Anderson-Jackson stated.

“I am feeling good about the results because these children were part of the COVID set, and for a year or two they have been online. The teaching staff, overall, they are happy and have congratulated the students based on their performances,” she added.

Similar sentiments were expressed at Esher Primary School where Principal, Anthonette Wright, noted that upon the resumption of face-to-face classes, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gaps were identified that needed to be covered in order to get the students ready for the PEP exams.

She said the school focused on mathematics, critical thinking skills, project work development, and literacy, among other areas, to better prepare 99 grade-six candidates.

Some 26 students will go to Rusea’s High School while others have been placed at St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School, Cornwall College, Knox College, Montego Bay High School, Mount Alvernia High School, Herbert Morrison High School, Green Island High School, and Rhodes Hall High School, among others.

“We are holding our own in teaching and learning, and we are trying our best to balance it with the extracurricular activities. It has been a good recovery for students and staff,” Ms. Wright stated.