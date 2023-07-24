Post of CIO for ICT Authority to Be Advertised Soon

The post of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority will be advertised soon.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with oversight for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, provided an update during the recent post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.
The Authority will have the main responsibility of consolidating the delivery and management of ICT services in the Government.
Currently, e-Gov is responsible for implementing ICT projects across government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).
e-Gov Jamaica will morph into the ICT Authority to improve the use of technology by developing a sustainable digital agenda, which will be observed across government.
“We need to establish the ICT Authority and that is a commitment; we are going to be doing it. We will start with the hiring of the Government’s Chief Information Officer within the next two months, we will have that position advertised because it is critical,” Senator Morris Dixon said.
She explained that members of e-Gov will be transitioned into the new entity and that discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.
“e-Gov has been doing a fantastic job with limited resources in terms of holding this down and it is envisioned that members of the e-Gov will move into this new entity but it will be a completely new entity that will be built out with the kind of skill sets that we need,” Senator Morris Dixon said.
“We are very much advanced in terms of looking at the structure and working with the Ministry of Finance on that structure, and so that is to come during the course of this year,” she added.