PHOTOS: National Honours and Awards Ceremony

JIS News
home » JIS News » Honours and Awards
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), hands over the keys for a new house to resident of Shenton, Bog Walk, in St. Catherine, Francis Dixon (centre), on October 12. At left is Councillor for the Bog Walk Division, Peter Abrahams, and at front is Oswald, son of Mr. Dixon. The unit was constructed under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Economic Growth & Job Creation
NIDS
October 18, 2022
Honours and Awards
October 18, 2022
Tribute
October 18, 2022
JIS radio
October 18, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
October 18, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
October 18, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts