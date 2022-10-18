JIS News
home » JIS News » Honours and Awards

PHOTOS: National Honours and Awards Ceremony

Honours and Awards
October 18, 2022
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) greets President of the Crown Council of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie (second right) and his wife Princess Woizero Saba Kebede during the 2022 Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards. The ceremony was held at King’s House in Kingston on Monday (October 17). At right is Honorary Consul for Ethiopia in Jamaica, Yodit Hylton.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left) greets Olympian Shericka Jackson after she was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) during the 2022 Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards, held at King’s House on Monday (October 17).
Skip to content