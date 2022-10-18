Women Top List of OJ Recipients

Seven women were among the 10 outstanding Jamaicans conferred with the nation’s fifth highest honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), during this morning’s (Oct. 17) Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards.

It is the first time that a majority of the OJ award recipients, in one year, are women.

They are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Hon. Olivia Grange, for her contribution to cultural development and political administration; Olympian, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, for outstanding performance in the field of athletics at the international level; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell for her distinguished contribution to public service.

Also conferred with the OJ are Joan Duncan (posthumously) for distinguished service to the banking sector and development of the money market; Rita Humphries-Lewin for contribution to the financial sector, in particular, the stockbroking industry; and Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan for pioneering research, clinical work and policy development in child health, child development and behaviour.

Actress and cultural ambassador, Sheryl Lee Ralph, received the Honorary OJ for her sterling contribution to the international film industry.

Overall, 221 Jamaicans were recognised for their service and significant impact on national life at the ceremony held on the lawns of King’s House.

The National Heroes Day event was held face-to-face for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, presided over the function, which was attended by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and other officials and dignitaries, including President of the Crown Council of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, who is special guest for National Heritage Week.

Speaking with JIS News after collecting her award, Minister Grange said the fact that so many women were conferred with the OJ is significant.

“It is the 60th anniversary of our Independence and it speaks volumes of the role a woman has played here and in our diaspora and I just want to congratulate everyone,” she said.

An emotional Sheryl Lee Ralph said she is grateful for the recognition. “They say, there’s a reason, a season and a time…well I am in my season and I am reaping the benefits of love. I am just so thrilled and thankful,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, 30 persons received the Order of Distinction (OD) in the rank of Commander. Among them are Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie; Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and Olympian Shericka Jackson.

For his outstanding contribution to music, philanthropy and positive message to the youth, Jeffrey “Agent Sasco” Campbell received an OD in the rank of Officer.

“For my children, I hope [this award] will inspire them to be deliberate about contributing to building our nation,” he told JIS News.

Dr. Amina Blackwood Meeks also received the OD in the rank of Officer for her contribution to the development of the literary arts in Jamaican culture.

Six Jamaicans received the Badge of Honour for Gallantry, four of whom collectively aided in rescuing a schoolgirl, who was being abducted in St. Andrew in March.

The six are Jeffrey Bowen, Tanesha Brown, Junior Clark, Aselee Sutherland, Winston Thorpe and Cedesiha Williams.

Meanwhile, 29 persons received the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service, while 30 received the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) received the Medal of Honour for Gallantry.

They are Sergeant Leon Fisher and Constable Kevin Lewars for demonstrating courage in pursuing a suspect considered as Jamaica’s ‘Most Wanted Man’ during an operation in St. James on April 28, 2018.

Several members of the JCF and the JDF were also conferred with the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service.