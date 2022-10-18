JIS News
PHOTOS: National Heroes Day Floral Tribute

October 18, 2022
Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton places a floral tribute on the grave of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Norman Washington Manley at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday, October 17.
Custos Rotulorum of Kingston, Steadman Fuller places flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Garvey, during the National Heroes Day Floral Tribute at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday, October 17. Custos Fuller represented Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, at the ceremony.
