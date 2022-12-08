Advertisement
PHOTOS: Minister Williams Tours CMU

December 8, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), looks on as former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles (second left), mimics the breaking of ground with the same pickaxe that was used to symbolise the start of construction of the Jamaica Maritime Training Institute, the precursor to the Caribbean University (CMU), in September 1980, when Mr. Charles was Minister of Utilities and Transport. Sharing the moment (from left) are Chairman CMU, Professor Gordon Shirley; former Ambassador of Jamaica to Venezuela, Clifton Stone; and President, CMU, Professor Andrew Spencer. Mr. Charles’ name is engraved on the pickaxe, which was officially handed over to him at the CMU’s Palisados campus on Tuesday (December 6).
