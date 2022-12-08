PHOTOS: Minister Williams Receives Courtesy Call From Institute Of Caribbean Studies Founder

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell (second right); State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (centre) and Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jamaica, Baejin Lim (left) observe as Senior Medical Officer at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Dr. Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson (third left) points out features on an anaesthetic machine. Occasion was the handover of medical supplies and equipment donated by the Government of the Republic of Korea at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Kingston on Tuesday (December 6). Looking on (from left) are Chief Nursing Officer in the Ministry, Patricia Ingram-Martin; Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Spence and Regional Technical Director, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), Dr. Sandra Chambers.
