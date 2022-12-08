Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: Minister Williams Receives Courtesy Call From Institute Of Caribbean Studies Founder

Education
December 8, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (third right) is joined by Founder and President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) in Washington DC, United States and Spirit of Science Mission to Jamaica, Dr. Claire Spence (third left), members of her team during a courtesy call at the Ministry in Kingston on December 6. They are (from left) Aaron Shephard, Lee Giat, Kevin J. Debruin and Dr. Tracy Fanara.
Skip to content