Jamaica Gets Vaccine Cold Chain Equipment Valued at US$1.2 Million from Japan

Jamaica has received of donation of Cold Chain Equipment (CCE) and supplies valued at US$1.2 million from the Government of Japan, through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The items include a refrigerator, two refrigerated Land Cruiser vehicles, and igloos.

They were provided under Japan’s Emergency Grant Aid to support UNICEF’s efforts to build the capacity of health workers to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, in her remarks at the handover ceremony held on Tuesday (December 6) at the National Chest Hospital in St. Andrew, welcomed the donation, which will boost cold storage capacity for the vaccination programme.

She said it will enhance the “potency and quality” of vaccines as well as ensure rapid deployment and quick access.

The State Minister said that the healthcare teams are pleased to receive the supplies, which will “support their duty of care to Jamaicans from all walks of life”.

She hailed UNICEF as an important partner in the health sector, noting that the entity showed “tremendous support” during COVID-19.

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, said Japan is a committed partner to the region, playing a key role in strengthening capacity to manage the pandemic.

“Cooperation in the health sector is just one of the many fields in which Jamaica and Japan have been actively engaged since we established diplomatic relations in 1964. Together, we have collaborated on fruitful programmes,” Mr. Campbell pointed out.

Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, said his country is pleased to provide support to Jamaica to strengthen the vaccine cold chain system.

“We should be proud that Jamaica has improved the capacity for rapid deployment and access to vaccines,” the Ambassador said, while lauding UNICEF for its success in executing activities under the Emergency Grant Aid.

UNICEF Deputy Representative, Vincente Teran, for his part, said that, as the largest single vaccine buyer in the world, the organisation has a “unique and longstanding expertise” in supporting countries when it comes to vaccination.

“With this support, we can report that Jamaica can now store and distribute vaccines, including those that must be kept at very low temperatures, for a longer period of time. This means less wastage and improved reach in deep rural areas. These benefits will extend well beyond the COVID-19 vaccination,” he pointed out.

More than 300 refrigeration technicians and CCE handlers have already benefited from capacity-building to support the vaccination programme, and an additional 750 public health workers have been identified for training.