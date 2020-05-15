Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

PHOTOS: Minister Vaz Receives 55-Gallon Drum of Sanitiser

Coronavirus
May 15, 2020
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (right), greets P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited’s Commercial Director, Christopher Powell, during Friday’s (May 15) presentation of a 55-gallon drum of sanitiser which the entity has donated to assist the Government’s efforts to encourage and enable more Jamaicans to practise sanitisation as part of the measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The presentation was made at the Office of the Prime Minister.

 

The 55-gallon drum of sanitiser that P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited has donated to assist the Government’s efforts to encourage and enable more Jamaicans to practise sanitisation as part of the new norm to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The presentation was made at the Office of the Prime Minister.

 

Skip to content