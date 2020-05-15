PHOTOS: Minister Vaz Receives 55-Gallon Drum of Sanitiser

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, uses a backhoe equipped with drilling mechanism to break ground for the Factories Corporation of Jamaica’s (FCJ) redevelopment and expansion project at the Garmex Free Zone Complex on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, on Wednesday (May 13). Assisting him is backhoe operator, George Williams (second left). Among those looking on are FCJ Chairman, Lyttleton Shirley (left); and Local Government and Community Development Minister and Member of Parliament for West Kingston, where the complex is located, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (fourth right).

