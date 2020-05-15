Labour At Home On May 25

Apart from virtual church services, other activities being planned include the cleaning of two statues, laying of commemorative wreaths at the Aggie Bernard Monument, virtual town hall fora on Labour issues, a video message saluting workers, and the publication of a supplement.

Labour Day is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, in collaboration with the Ministries of Labour and Social Security, and Local Government and Community Development.

Preparations are well advanced for Workers’ Week and Labour Day 2020 activities.

This year’s Labour Day will be observed on Monday, May 25, under the theme ‘Labour at Home’. Workers’ Week begins on May 17 and culminates on Labour Day.

Labour Day is celebrated on May 23 each year. If the date falls on a Saturday or Sunday, then it is observed the following Monday.

Members of the National Labour Day Planning Committee are currently discussing activities for Workers’ Week and Labour Day, in keeping with the guidelines established to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She also reminded that it is an opportunity to begin pre-Hurricane Season activities. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1, 2020.

The Minister said that churches have been contacted and they are being asked to participate through their digital services, scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24.

“We have reached out to them to ask them to focus on the theme for Labour Day, within the context of the COVID environment,” she added.

Ms. Grange said that letters have been sent out to the Mayors with regard to finalising and submitting their parish projects.

According to the Minister, the Municipalities have been reminded to plan parish projects that “would not require a crowd or a large gathering”.

