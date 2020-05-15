MICAF Provides Assistance for Pig Farmers

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) has met with the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association to address storage issues being faced by local pig farmers due to the disruption in the market amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The team from the Ministry, led by State Minister Floyd Green, sat down with President of the Association Annabel Williams and Secretary, Angella Bardowell on Wednesday, May 13 where the Ministry committed to covering storage and slaughtering costs for 1000 pigs per month for the next three (3) months.

Minister Green said, “I am happy the farmers reached out to us here at the Ministry, and that we could have dialogue to mitigate these issues. I am pleased that the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association has agreed to partner with us to do a registration drive to get more small pig farmers registered.”

During the meeting, the team from the Ministry agreed that this drive would assist in positioning them to be better able to gather data from the sector. The drive is expected to begin in another two (2) weeks.

According to Minister Green, the assistance to the farmers will be done through the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association, where they will be in charge of the selection process.

MICAF continues to take actions to assist farmers who are affected by the pandemic; providing reasonable solutions, access to new markets, identification of storage facilities and financial assistance.

On Tuesday, Minister Green met with Lydford Logistics in St. Ann; one of the three entities that will be providing storage for pig farmers.