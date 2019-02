PHOTOS: Minister Vaz Meeting with Her Excellency Laurie Peters

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Land, Environment, Climate Change and Investments, Hon. Daryl Vaz, speaks with Canadian High Commissioner, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, during a meeting at Jamaica House on Tuesday (February 19).

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Land, Environment, Climate Change and Investments, Hon. Daryl Vaz, listens to Canadian High Commissioner, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, during a meeting at Jamaica House on Tuesday (February 19).