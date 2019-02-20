$150 Million Allocated for Work on UN House

Story Highlights The establishment of United Nations (UN) House in Jamaica, which began in 2017, is expected to be completed by March 2020.

This follows an additional allotment of $150 million for the project in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The money will go towards renovation works on Block 11 at 14-16 Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston for use as UN House.

Specifically, it will be used to complete the rehabilitation of external facilities, including fencing, security building and systems, and softscaping and hardscaping.

Up to December 2018 under the project, demolition activities in sections of the existing building were completed, and renovation of the building was completed.

The project, which was originally slated to run from April 2017 to March 2019, is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation through funding by the Government of Jamaica.