$371 Million for Education Transformation Programme

Story Highlights The Education Transformation Programme has received funding of $371.5 million from the Government for the fiscal year 2019/20.

Details about the project are provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The targets for the 2019/20 fiscal year include the construction of additional classrooms at Papine High, Norman Manley High and Mount St. Joseph High Schools; Exchange All-Age School, Dias Infant School, Spanish Town High School, Westwood High School and Sydney Pagon High School.

The National Education Trust Limited (NET) is the implementing agency for the project, which started in April, 2015 and should come to an end in March, 2020.

The objective of the project is to provide additional classrooms to alleviate the shift system and overcrowding in schools.

Up to December 2018, the programme completed new classroom construction projects and renovation in 200 schools.

In total, 565 schools are targeted for upgrades for the duration of the project.