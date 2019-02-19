$1.2 Billion to Construct and Renovate Police Stations

Story Highlights The Government will be spending $1.2 billion to construct and renovate police stations and other buildings.

The project, entitled ‘Construction and Improvement of Police Buildings’, is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

As outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the money will go towards the construction and expansion of the Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC) building’s second floor; the acquisition of land and completion of building design for the accommodation facility in Montpelier, St. James.

It will also go towards the construction of an autopsy suite in Kingston; and construction of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Divisional Headquarters in Port Maria, St. Mary and Port Antonio, Portland.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and is slated for completion in March 2022.

The Estimates will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House from March 5 to 6.