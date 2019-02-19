Construction of Fire Stations in Mobay, Yallahs and Port Maria to Begin 2019/2020

Construction of the Montego Bay, Yallahs and Port Maria fire stations are to commence in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

This will be facilitated under the Jamaica Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, for which $1.13 billion has been allocated in the 2019/2020 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House.

The money will also be used to commence coastal revetment works at Port Royal; and procure two water tanker trucks and four pumper trucks for the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

In addition, the funds will go towards procuring information technology (IT) equipment to support the National Risk Information Platform (NRIP). The platform will allow all risk data to be located and updated on a centralised platform that is available to government agencies and the public.

Up to December 2018 under the project, the construction of a new seismic station, six seismic vaults, and 16 accelerograph bases with fibreglass housings were completed; grounding and lightning protection were installed at four seismic field stations; and a new solar (photovoltaic) system, including concrete battery housing, was installed at the central recording station located at the University of the West Indies.

In addition, IT equipment, including monitors, server and network attached storage were procured and supplied; and seismic equipment and technical support were provided to the Earthquake Unit.

The project, which is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), seeks to further enhance Jamaica’s resilience to disaster and climate risks.

It is being funded by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). The project is slated to end in June 2020.