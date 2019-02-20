Work on Montego Bay Bypass to Commence in 2019/2020 Fiscal Year

Work to construct the Montego Bay perimeter road (bypass) will commence in the 2019/2020 fiscal year with a $500-million allocation.

The sum is set aside in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project aims to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling within and across Montego Bay, resulting in reduced traffic congestion while opening up new lands to facilitate structured development.

To this end, the development will involve the construction of a 15-kilometre four-lane carriageway from Ironshore to Bogue in Montego Bay, and rehabilitation/improvement of intersections within the city.

Thus far, Cabinet has approved the contract’s awarding to the contractor, who has signed the agreement with Government representatives.

Activities targeted for 2019/20 include commencement of the land acquisition process; and commencement and completion of the design for programmed civil works.

Funding is being jointly provided by the Government of Jamaica and the China Exim Bank.

The National Operating and Construction Company is the implementing agency.