Gov’t Earmarks Three Billion Dollars to Improve Health Service Delivery

The Government has earmarked $3 billion under the Health Services Improvement Project to expand service delivery at public health facilities.

Details of the funds are outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The allocation will be used for infrastructure work at seven hospitals and three health centres to include upgrading of sewerage systems, laboratories, roofs and elevators; repair of standby generators and boilers; and to conduct vector control.

It will also facilitate the purchase of mental health buses, diagnostic and medical equipment, and training for health personnel.

Also contained in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure is an allocation of $216 million for continued improvement of health facilities to tackle non communicable diseases (NCDs).

The funds will facilitate designs for the renovation and construction of hospitals and health centres; acquisition of laundry machines and office equipment; engagement of project staff and other consultants; and strengthen comprehensive policies to prevent NCDS.