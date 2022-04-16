Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
PHOTOS: Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange greets IAAF President

Sport
April 16, 2022
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), looks on as International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President, Lord Sebastian Coe (second right) playfully greets, President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association, Mike Sands. Lord Coe arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on April 15, for the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games. Looking on (from left) is State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.
