Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
PHOTOS: Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton in Jamaica

Sport
April 16, 2022
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right) accepts the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay from former Jamaica track and field athlete Donald Quarrie (second left) after its arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on April 15. Looking on from (left) are President of the Jamaica Olympic Association, Christopher Samuda, Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis and State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (front centre) walks with the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay following its arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on April 15. Looking on (from left) are President of the Jamaica Olympic Association Christopher Samuda and State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. In the background is former Jamaica track and field athlete Donald Quarrie (second left) and Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis (background right).
