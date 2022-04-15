Vaccination Blitz Sites April 16-17, 2022

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17, 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16, 2022
ST. THOMAS
- · Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m.- 3p.m.
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
- Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo (10am-5pm)
- Health Plus Associates (9am-5pm)
- Bethel Baptist Church (9am-3pm)
ST. CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Greater Portmore Health Centre
- Online Medics (9am-8pm)
ST. JAMES
- Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WESTMORELAND
- Royale Medical Centre, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 17, 2022
ST.CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Christian Pen Health Centre
- Online Medics (11am-4pm)
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
- Health Plus Associates (9am – 1pm)
ST. JAMES
- Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites. Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.