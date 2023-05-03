JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Matthew Samuda Receives Courtesy Call From Cuba’s Ambassador

May 3, 2023
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), in discussion with Cuba’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Fermîn Gabriel Quiñones Sanchéz, during the diplomat’s courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston, on Tuesday (May 2).
