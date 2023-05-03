Gov’t Remains Committed to Press Freedom

The Government remains committed to press freedom and providing access to information.
This, according to Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, who was speaking during Wednesday’s (May 3) post-Cabinet media briefing at Jamaica House.
“I think Jamaica has a positive history as it relates to press freedom. The mere fact that we sit here [during this briefing], where members of the media are able to ask questions unrestricted, is a testament to the commitment governments across administrations have made to press freedom,” he said.
May 3 is acknowledged globally as World Press Freedom Day.
Following a shift in the methodology used to measure press freedom across countries in the 21st World Press Freedom Index, Jamaica, this year, ranks 32nd out of 180 nations, down 20 places relative to 2022.
“The current index states that Jamaica has fallen. But what is also important to note is that the current index is not the same as the previous index. The methodology has changed, and they have said that you must be careful in assessing this year’s score and rank and comparing it to the previous rank,” Minister Morgan informed.
He said despite the decline, the Government continues to make “significant strides” to provide access to information.
“In that, there are challenges, such as the passage of the new Access to Information Act, which is going through the process. It is at the Attorney General’s (AG) Department,” the Minister indicated.
He advised that following its completion there, another Joint Select Committee of Parliament will be convened to review the Act.
“We know there are challenges globally as it relates to press freedom and we, as a government in a free and democratic society, support all journalists throughout the world who continue to fight to bring information to the public,” Minister Morgan stated.