Only Security Companies That Recognise Guards As Employees Will Be Engaged by Government

The Government will only engage the services of security companies that adhere to the 2022 Supreme Court ruling to regard security guards as employees and not contract workers, reiterates Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.
The ruling came into effect this month and allows security guards to access the full benefits of entitlements under the law.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, today (April 12), the Minister said this is one of the most significant transformations in labour relations in Jamaica.
“We’re now able to move over 40,000 people to, for example, get a National Housing Trust (NHT) benefit, get proper pension and healthcare… and all of those obligations to make them part of the society,” Mr. Morgan stated.
The Minister outlined several approved agreements, including a contract for $174 million by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) for the provision of security services by Ranger Protection and Security Company Limited (HAWKEYE), for the Municipality.
The University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, will also receive security services for two years, following an award of a contract for $210 million to King Alarm Services Limited.
Meanwhile, other contracts approved by Cabinet include $66 million to S&G Road Surfacing Materials Limited for the construction of a dual entry/exit at the Montego Bay Cargo Terminal in St. James, and $186 million for cadastral survey and titling for the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project in St. Elizabeth to the National Land Agency and Geoland Title Limited.
There is approval for the award of a contract for $130 million by the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) for the construction of a Special Care Nursery at the Annotto Bay Hospital in St. Mary, to Cenitech Engineering Solutions Limited.
Approval has also been given for the award of a US$4.3-million contract to Quality Plus Contracting Company Limited for the construction of a processing facility in the Essex Valley Agriculture Development Project (EVADP) Area.