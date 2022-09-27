Cabinet Approves National Employment Policy

Cabinet has approved the development of a National Employment Policy by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to facilitate several modalities of worker engagement.
Speaking during a recent Post-Cabinet Press Briefing, Minister without Portfolio in the OPM with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, said the policy “will also target youth who are not academically qualified but still trainable”.
The Cabinet decision comes against the background of the cost associated with working individuals travelling long distances daily to get to urban centres such as the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA), where their jobs are located, which is often deemed unfeasible.
The decision is also in light of increased informal settlements in the KMA and other areas, due to migration.
Consequent on these factors, it is anticipated that the policy will improve the employment rate in communities and curb increased engagement in informal industries.
Further, that it will support calls by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for a special programme to facilitate farmers in engaging suitable local labourers, rather than those in other countries.
In other developments, Minister Morgan advised that Cabinet has approved the construction of 12 two-bedroom units at Victoria Street in Kingston.
This will be facilitated through a contract, valued $71.68 million, awarded to SM Quality Construction.
Cabinet also sanctioned the construction of a multipurpose facility at the Overseas Examinations Commission on Manhattan Road, Kingston, at an estimated cost of $870 million.
Meanwhile, an amendment of Section Two of the Harbours Act, to define the Authority referred to in the Act as the Port Authority, was approved.
Cabinet further approved plans for the divestment of the eight apartments owned by the National Insurance Fund at Point Village Resort in Negril, Hanover, with bidders having the option to purchase either en bloc, or as individual strata lots.
“That… will go to the regular tender process, as established by government rules,” Mr. Morgan said.