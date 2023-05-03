NWA Commences Paving of Friendship to Hurlock Road in St. James

The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced paving of the Friendship to Hurlock roadway in St. James.
This was disclosed to JIS News by Community Relations Officer at the NWA Western office, Janel Ricketts.
“The first layer of asphalt has been applied and we are now in the process of completing the outstanding drainage works, following which the final coat of asphalt will be applied,” she noted.
Work on the roadway is being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) at a cost of $164 million.
Rehabilitation of the 1.8-kilometre stretch is being done by J and L Equipment and Construction Services Limited.
The project involves basic drainage improvement, base stabilisation and resurfacing as well as the construction of a retaining wall along a section of the roadway.
This represents the third phase of a targeted approach to repairing the stretch of roadway from Fairfield Bridge to Hurlock.
Phase one of the project saw the rehabilitation of the 1.5-kilometre stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and Taylor Avenue, which was done at a cost of $74.1 million.
Phase two of the works involved the repair of the Taylor Avenue and the Friendship community roadway and was funded by the National Housing Trust (NHT) at a cost of $114 million. Both phases were completed over a three-year period.