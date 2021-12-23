  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Minister Matthew Samuda Presents Gifts to Wards of the State

    National Security
    December 23, 2021
    Minister Without Portfolio, Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), presents a gift to a ward of the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre during a function held at the facility on December 22.

     

    Minister Without Portfolio, Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (right), presents a gift to a ward of the Hill Top Juvenile Correctional Centre during a function held at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in St. Catherine on December 22.
