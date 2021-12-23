Tourism Minister Encourages Jamaicans To Follow COVID-19 Protocols

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is appealing to Jamaicans to continue to help manage the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by getting vaccinated and following the safety protocols.

“Jamaica has been recognised as one of the fastest recovering countries in the world and the fastest-growing tourism destination in the Caribbean. It is against this background why I am appealing to everyone to continue following all the health and safety guidelines,” Mr. Bartlett told JIS News.

“I have travelled to more than 10 of the largest and most important destinations for tourism as well as for trade and international financing in the last six months and in every instance the message is the same… vaccinate,” he added.

The Minister further noted that Jamaicans should resist the temptation of “lowering our collective guards,” as they observe the Christmas holidays.

President of the Jamaica Co-Operative Automobile and Limousine Tours Limited (JCAL), Brian Thelwell, said his organisation is cognisant of the need to protect the industry by following the necessary protocols.

“The transportation sector is and has always been an integral part of tourism. We have to continue to do our part in keeping both our drivers and visitors safe, knowing all the time that, in doing so, we are protecting our economy… we are protecting our livelihood… [and] we are protecting tourism,” Mr. Thelwell stated.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA), Simon Lawrence, said he is cautiously optimistic that industry workers will not ignore the health and safety protocols over the holidays.

“I have been blowing that horn louder than I have ever done. We have come too far… [and] made too many sacrifices to now throw it all away. I am confident that we are more responsible than that,” Mr. Lawrence stated.

President of the Pineapple Craft Market in St. Ann, Clare Bruce, informed that vendors operating in the facility are now 100 per cent vaccinated, adding that “we have been following and abiding by all the protocols.”

“Tourism is coming back in a big way, and it would be foolish of us not to do our part in keeping it that way,” she stated.