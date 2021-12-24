  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 23, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 24, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 76 92,355
    SEX CLASSIFICATION
    Females 51 52,546
    Males 25 39,806
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 2 years to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
       
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
    Clarendon 2 4,948
    Hanover 0 3,026
    Kingston & St. Andrew 26 22,789
    Manchester 0 6,004
    Portland 0 2,525
    St. Ann 17 6,932
    St. Catherine 10 17,253
    St. Elizabeth 1 4,212
    St. James 8 9,086
    St. Mary 5 3,071
    St. Thomas 5 3,971
    Trelawny 0 3,370
    Westmoreland 2 5,168
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 63 9 4 76
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,446 6,962 3,947 92,355
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 568 All negatives are included in PCR tests 287 855
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 404,505 200,177 604,682
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 631 9 291 931
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 485,951 6,962 204,124 697,037
    Positivity Rate[1] 11.3%
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
    Deaths 1* 2,462
    Coincidental Deaths 1 193
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 347
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
    Recovered 150 64,732
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 452
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
    Number in Facility Quarantine 1
    Number in Home Quarantine 20,748
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
    Number Hospitalized 92
    Patients Moderately Ill 24
    Patients Severely Ill 11
    Patients Critically Ill 3
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 0
    State Facilities 14
    Home 24,377
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,169
    Imported 0 1481
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,437
    Under Investigation 76 83,032
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

     

    *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

    • A 67-year-old female from Trelawny

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

