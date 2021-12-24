COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 23, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|76
|92,355
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|51
|52,546
|Males
|25
|39,806
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,948
|Hanover
|0
|3,026
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|26
|22,789
|Manchester
|0
|6,004
|Portland
|0
|2,525
|St. Ann
|17
|6,932
|St. Catherine
|10
|17,253
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,212
|St. James
|8
|9,086
|St. Mary
|5
|3,071
|St. Thomas
|5
|3,971
|Trelawny
|0
|3,370
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,168
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|63
|9
|4
|76
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,446
|6,962
|3,947
|92,355
|NEGATIVE today
|568
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|287
|855
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|404,505
|200,177
|604,682
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|631
|9
|291
|931
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|485,951
|6,962
|204,124
|697,037
|Positivity Rate[1]
|11.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1*
|2,462
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|193
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|347
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|150
|64,732
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|452
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,748
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|92
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Severely Ill
|11
|Patients Critically Ill
|3
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|14
|Home
|24,377
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,169
|Imported
|0
|1481
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,437
|Under Investigation
|76
|83,032
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- A 67-year-old female from Trelawny
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing