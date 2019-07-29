JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Johnson Smith at International Seabed Authority 25th Anniversary Reception

July 29, 2019
Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, converses with International Seabed Authority(ISA) Secretary General, Michael Lodge, during a reception hosted at the Ministry’s new offices in downtown Kingston on July 25, to commemorate the ISA’s 25th anniversary.

 

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), in discussion with Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, during a reception hosted at the Ministry’s new offices in downtown Kingston on July 25, to commemorate the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) 25th anniversary.