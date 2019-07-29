JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Grange, et al, at 2019 Jamaica Festival Song Final

July 29, 2019
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), presents winning trophy for the 2019 Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Festival Song Competition to Raldene Dyer, who topped the finalists with his entry -‘Big Up Jamaica’. He also copped the awards for ‘Best Performer’ and ‘Best Song Writer’ The presentation was made during the grand final at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston, on Saturday (July 27).

 

The Ministers Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), and Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange (centre), congratulate veteran Festival Song winner, Zachariah Henry, after he was presented with a special award by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) for outstanding contribution to the development of the Festival Song Competition. The presentation was made during the grand final of the 2019 competition, at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Saturday (July 27).