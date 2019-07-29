PHOTOS: National Emancipation and Independence Church Service

The Ministers Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), and Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange (2nd right), and General Manager of the Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors and Publishers (JACAP), Lydia Rose (right), with the proud winner of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) 2019 Festival Song Competition, Raldene Dyer, who topped the finalists with his entry – ‘Big Up Jamaica’. He also copped the awards for ‘Best Performer’ and ‘Best Song Writer’. The presentation of prizes was made during the grand final at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston, on Saturday (July 27).

