JIS News
home » JIS News » Culture

PHOTOS: National Emancipation and Independence Church Service

Culture
July 29, 2019
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), is greeted by Pastor of Faith Deliverance Cathedral in Kingston, Bishop Herro Blair, on her arrival at the church for the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service on Sunday (July 28). The service was part of celebratory activities being held under the theme: ‘One Nation… One People’.