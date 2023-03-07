PHOTOS: Minister Grange calls on Ambassador Marks in Washington DC

JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs
Photo of the day
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon, Fayval Williams (background, centre), along with Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr. Kasan Troupe (background, left), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (background, right), join in a dance during Jamaica Day celebrations held on Friday (March 3), at the St. Catherine-based Dinthill Technical High School in the parish.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Budget 2023/2024
Legal and Constitutional Affairs
Finance & Public Service
March 7, 2023
Foreign Affairs
JIS radio
March 7, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
March 7, 2023
Jamaica’s Promise | Presented by: Jayda Francis
March 7, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
Get the facts