PHOTOS: Minister Grange calls on Ambassador Marks in Washington DC

Foreign Affairs
March 7, 2023
Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), receives a warm welcome from Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Her Excellency Audrey Marks, as the Minister arrives to pay a courtesy call on the Ambassador at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC on Friday (March 3). Ambassador Marks and Minister Grange discussed ways to increase Jamaica’s cultural presence in the US.
