Income Tax due Date Draws Closer

With just one week to go before Annual Income Tax Returns for 2022 and Estimated Returns for 2023 are due, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding Income Tax filers that there is still time to get support, as they should be making final preparations to file their Returns on or before Tax Day (March 15).

Micro, small and medium business persons in particular are being encouraged to take advantage of the Special Taxpayer Assistance Programme (STAP) being held island wide. They will be able to get the support they need to prepare their business documentation for filing, as well as getting registered to electronically file their Returns ahead of the rush, as all Returns MUST be filed online as required by law.

The STAP schedule is available at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm in the Income Tax Hub, with the dates and times of the support sessions that are being offered primarily at Tax Offices across the island. Business persons are advised to take with them all business related documents, including their Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), bank statements, purchase invoices, receipts, sales records, utility bills, wage records and any other documentation that can be used to verify income and expenses to maximise on the support being given.

Persons may also visit the How To section at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for user-friendly instructions on how to file online, as well as avail themselves of forms, tutorials, media advisories and more to empower taxpayers to meet their obligations.

Through its expanded support activity, TAJ continues to strengthen its partnerships and broaden its support footprint this tax season. These include a recently concluded Tax Conference staged by Sagicor Bank, as well as an Income Tax Webinar put on by the TAJ, with over 300 participants focusing on filing and correct usage of the system. Other such partnerships included the provision of customised support to the Realtors Association of Jamaica (RAJ), the Jamaica Business Development Centre (JBDC, among others.

Though business persons are required by law to file their Returns online, they have the option to choose how they make their payments. These payment options include via the TAJ’s tax portal, using a credit card or other bank card with credit card features; Direct Funds Transfer; NCB Online and most recently Scotia Online or Mobile App.

All companies, organizations, self-employed persons, as well as employed persons with additional sources of income or multiple employment are being reminded that they have an obligation to file their Income Tax Returns, online. They are also advised to file using the forms related to the particular year and business category. Taxpayers, including professionals and self-employed persons such as entertainers, doctors, lawyers, realtors, landlords, shopkeepers, barbers, hairdressers, taxi/bus operators and others are required by law to register to file online via the TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

For additional information, persons may contact the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm