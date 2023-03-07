Advertisement
PHOTOS: Ambassador Marks Hosts Dinner for Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie

Foreign Affairs
March 7, 2023
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, exchanges a warm handshake with His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie, grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie, on his arrival at the Ambassador’s official residence in Washington DC on Friday (March 3), for a dinner in his honour. Sharing the moment is Princess Saba Kebede, wife of Prince Ermias.
