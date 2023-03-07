Advertisement
2023/24 Budget Debate Banner
live stream Opening of the 2023/24 Budget Debate by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Dr. Nigel Clarke, MP
JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: Signing Ceremony for National Drug Prevalence Study

Health & Wellness
March 7, 2023
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, addressing the recent signing ceremony for the National Drug Prevalence study, held at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices. The Ministry through its agency, the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) signed an agreement with the Centre for Leadership and Governance at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona to commence the study with an emphasis on alcohol misuse.
Skip to content