PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Presents Cheque to St. George’s College Student

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre), shakes hands with St. George's College student Demetri Callum, during the presentation of a cheque to the youngster on Monday (October 2) at the school. The presentation came in response to a request for assistance in covering the cost of Mr. Callum's studies. Sharing the moment are (from left) Chief Technical Director in the Labour Ministry, Audrey Deer Williams; Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden; and St. George's College Principal, Margaret Campbell.