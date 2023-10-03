  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Presents Cheque to St. George’s College Student

October 3, 2023
Labour
PHOTOS: Minister Charles Jr. Presents Cheque to St. George’s College Student
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre), shakes hands with St. George’s College student Demetri Callum, during the presentation of a cheque to the youngster on Monday (October 2) at the school. The presentation came in response to a request for assistance in covering the cost of Mr. Callum’s studies. Sharing the moment are (from left) Chief Technical Director in the Labour Ministry, Audrey Deer Williams; Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden; and St. George’s College Principal, Margaret Campbell. 

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre), makes a point during the handover of a cheque to St. George’s College student Demetri Callum (second right). The Minister’s presentation, which took place on Monday (October 2) at the school, came in response to a request for assistance in covering the cost of Mr. Callum’s studies. Others (from left) are Chief Technical Director in the Labour Ministry, Audrey Deer Williams; Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden; and St. George’s College Principal, Margaret Campbell.
